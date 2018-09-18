Earth Science For Society Receives PromoScience Grant

The Earth Science for Society (ESfS) committee has been awarded an NSERC/CRSNG PromoScience grant of $35,000 to allow for the development, enhancement, and delivery of its popular annual geoscience outreach and education exhibition.

ESfS was officially announced as a grant recipient on Sept. 17, 2018, at the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa. This funding is for the promotion of hands-on learning experiences that promote an understanding of science and engineering, technology and mathematics in young Canadians.

The well-received ESfS exhibition, hosted by the Canadian Society of Exploration Geophysicists Foundation (CSEGF), offers diverse hands-on and interactive stations in four themed pavilions: Resources and You, Energy For Us, One Dynamic Earth, and Our Future!

During the three-day ESfS exhibition, the society invites K-12 students, youth groups, families and the public to explore the wonders of Earth Science. Geoscience volunteers guide the school and youth groups through the many varied exhibits. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public, and in 2018 it welcomed over 2,500 visitors.

Thanks to a supplemental PromoScience grant, ESfS was also able to participate in Science Odyssey, a Canada-wide 10-day celebration of science discovery and innovation taking place from May 11-20. ESfS’s three fun, interactive stations — featuring trilobite fossils, the rock cycle, and our changing world — engaged and inspired school groups and the public in the Canmore Museum and Geoscience Centre, and the Fish Creek Library and Eau Claire Market in Calgary.

A further grant has enabled ESfS to develop an Explore Space station for unveiling during Science Literacy week in September, when it will have all four interactive stations on public display in Calgary.

“Being awarded the NSERC PromoScience grant will allow the CSEGF's Earth Science for Society team to continue to inspire youth and the general public with hands-on, educational Earth Science activities,” said Marissa Whittaker, ESfS organizing committee chair. “This grant will enable us to expand our reach and improve upon our already unique program. ESfS would not be possible without funding from grants and our generous sponsors, along with the continual support from our engaging exhibitors and enthusiastic volunteers.”

The next ESfS will be held at the Big Four Building, Stampede Park in Calgary from March 17-19, 2019. Check out the society’s activities page at: www.esfscanada.com.