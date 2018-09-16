Paramount Announces Passing Of Clayton Riddell
Paramount Resources Ltd. announced the passing of company founder and chairman, Clayton Riddell.
Riddell passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sept. 15 after a short illness. He was 81.
An icon of the Canadian oilpatch, Riddell was a fervent advocate for the responsible development of Canada's natural resources and he epitomized the entrepreneurial spirit. He was also a committed philanthropist, his contributions to worthy causes too many to name individually.
- Categories:
- Obituary
- Companies:
- Paramount Resources Ltd.