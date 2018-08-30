Search
Register For SPE Training Course On Evaluation Of Canadian Oil And Gas Properties 10-14 September

This 5-day comprehensive course is an introduction or refresher for the techniques of evaluating Canadian oil and gas properties, but the techniques used in this course also apply to oil and gas properties elsewhere in the world. There is ample opportunity to work problems in class. By the end of this course, participants will be able to evaluate an oil and gas property and interpret evaluations done by others.

Evaluation of Canadian Oil and Gas Properties
10-14 September
Sproule Academy
Calgary, AB, Canada

