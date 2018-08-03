Petrolithium: Revolutionizing The Energy Sector

What is Petrolithium™?

Petrolithium™, simply put, is lithium derived from oil & gas wastewater. It is a new source of lithium that's revolutionizing the energy sector.

Petrolithium™ (noun): naturally-occurring lithium found in underground brine that is pumped up alongside petroleum in oil and gas production. Recent advances in nanofiltration can recover lithium from this brine, which is currently disposed of as wastewater, and yield recycled water as a byproduct.

How is Petrolithium™ sourced?

Using existing oil and gas infrastructure, the petrolithium process separates the valuable (like lithium) and salts from brine water cost-effectively. The process reduces production time by 99 percent compared to conventional methods, and significantly reduces the environmental footprint of the energy industry. When combined with additional treatment, the remaining wastewater can then be recycled or returned to the environment in a controlled manner.

Why is lithium and petrolithium™ important?

Lithium is a vital ingredient for our future used to make the batteries that power our cell phones and laptops to electric vehicles.

Lithium can take up to 2 years to produce and 3 years to bring online, but sourcing petrolithium™ from oil and gas wastewater can be done in just 6 months.

