Canstone Energy Ltd. Property Divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Canstone Energy Ltd. (“Canstone” or the “Company”) with the sale of all of its oil and natural gas properties, which are generally located in the greater Twining area, including the Equity, Ghost Pine, Huxley, Keivers Lake, Lone Pine, North Twining, Stewart Lake, Swalwell, Trochu and Twining areas of Alberta (the “Properties”).

The long-life, shallow natural gas production from the Properties in the greater Twining area is mostly non-operated.

Production from the Properties net to Canstone for the first five months of 2018 averaged approximately 10.7 MMcf/d of natural gas and 44 barrels of oil and natural gas liquid per day (1,836 boe/d). This includes 142 Mcf/d of natural gas royalty production.

To book an appointment to visit the Data Room

or for more information please contact:

Ben Rye, Tom Pavic, Mark Zalucky, Grazina Palmer,

Ryan Ferguson Young or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.