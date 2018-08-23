Join PSAC on Thursday September 13th for two information sessions on Customs and Overseas Shipping. These sessions will provide attendees with essential knowledge on these areas along with best practices and available resources. Topics covered include: Customs Documentation, Classification Systems, Understanding US Customs, Basic Classification Systems and Tariff Schedules and Best Practices.

This seminar will be held in Downtown Calgary at 800am and 900am. For more information and registration, please visit: http://www.psac.ca/event/customs-and-overseas-shipping-information-seminar/.