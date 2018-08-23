AlphaBow Energy Ltd. Property Divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist AlphaBow Energy Ltd. (“AlphaBow” or the “Company”) with the sale of its non-core oil and natural gas properties located in the Aerial, Michichi and Greater Michichi areas of Alberta (the “Properties”).

The majority of the 653 boe/d of production is from the Banff Formation, with minor natural gas production from the Mannville Group and Horseshoe Canyon Formation.

Total net operating income from the Properties has recently averaged approximately $235,000 per month or $2.8 million annualized.

A total of 49 horizontal wells targeting the Banff Formation have been identified on AlphaBow’s land in the Michichi and Greater Michichi areas. In addition to the horizontal drilling potential, the Company has identified 17 gross (15.6 net) re-completion and optimization opportunities. The re-completion and optimization opportunities are expected to yield additional production of approximately 528 boe/d.

The LLR from the Properties as of July 7, 2018 is 3.33, with a net deemed asset value of $23.8 million (net deemed assets of $34.0 million and net deemed liabilities of $10.2 million).

