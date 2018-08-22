STEP Announces Community Partnership With Red Deer College

STEP Energy Services Ltd. announces a new community partnership with Red Deer College (RDC).

The company recently signed two separate agreements demonstrating its commitment to health and wellness, and to the community.

“This partnership with RDC reflects STEP’s shared values of service, excellence, and promoting personal and professional growth,” says Steve Glanville, vice-president of Operations and COO with STEP. “We’re excited to support the community in a way that’s meaningful to the residents of Central Alberta as well as our organization.”

STEP Energy Services Gathering Stairs & Grand Opening

The STEP Energy Services Gathering Stairs — located in the new Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre — is a bold, oversized stairway with amphitheater-like seating to serve as a dynamic area for congregation, interactions, and conversations.

STEP’s specific commitment to personal and professional development is highlighted by these stairs, a contribution that supports health and wellness, community building, and education.

“This donation to a world class facility that the community and STEP professionals will use is a fitting way to demonstrate our commitment to Central Alberta and its residents, as well as our professionals and their families,” the company said. “This foundation agreement spans over the next 10 years.’

A grand opening for the community will be held on Thursday, August 23:

Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre

Thursday, August 23, 2018 | 9:00 am to 9:00 pm

Red Deer College Main Campus

Visit http://rdc.ab.ca/about/history/gary-w-harris-canada-games-centre-construction/grand-opening for more information.

General Sponsorship

Over the next five years, STEP will sponsor the rink score clock in the Garry Harris Centre and the RDC Engineering Technology Capstone Competition, which is like Dragon’s Den for students.