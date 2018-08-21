Property Offering At Digby Island, B.C.
Property is available for sale in the regional district of Prince Rupert, BC. The lands, referred to as Casey Cove, are located on Digby Island off the coast of Prince Rupert.
Property Highlights
Physical Terrestrial Characteristics:
- Terraced and level site having good drainage
- Sheltered cove that lessens weather impacts; existing beach west of the property location
- Shoreline drops off quickly with depths sufficient for larger ships to access
Industrial Benefits:
- Proximity to supporting infrastructure and logistics including helicopter and boat services, and the Prince Rupert airport
- Past history of light commercial/industrial use
- Excellent point of access to Digby Island; previously planned as a materials off-loading facility for a proposed LNG development on Digby Island
- Electrical services are available
Several regional data studies may be available upon request, including geological, marine, wind and tide.
Expressions of interest due are due by September 15, 2018.
For further information, please contact Bill Randall, Associate Broker at bill.randall@cushwake.com or (604) 683-3111.
- Categories:
- Land Sales