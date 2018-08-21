Property Offering At Digby Island, B.C.

Property is available for sale in the regional district of Prince Rupert, BC. The lands, referred to as Casey Cove, are located on Digby Island off the coast of Prince Rupert.

Property Highlights

Physical Terrestrial Characteristics:

Terraced and level site having good drainage

Sheltered cove that lessens weather impacts; existing beach west of the property location

Shoreline drops off quickly with depths sufficient for larger ships to access

Industrial Benefits:

Proximity to supporting infrastructure and logistics including helicopter and boat services, and the Prince Rupert airport

Past history of light commercial/industrial use

Excellent point of access to Digby Island; previously planned as a materials off-loading facility for a proposed LNG development on Digby Island

Electrical services are available

Several regional data studies may be available upon request, including geological, marine, wind and tide.

Expressions of interest due are due by September 15, 2018.

For further information, please contact Bill Randall, Associate Broker at bill.randall@cushwake.com or (604) 683-3111.