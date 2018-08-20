Register Now For SPE Training Course On Well Abandonment And Integrity Overview 17 September
This 1-day course presents topics at an intermediate level, with opportunities for deeper exploration through participant questions. At the end of the course, attendees will learn best practices as well as an overview of new technologies applicable to well abandonment, and strategies for planning an abandonment program.
Well Abandonment and Integrity Overview
17 September
John Slofstra and Peter Wallis
Calgary, AB, Canada
