Register Now For SPE Training Course On Well Abandonment And Integrity Overview 17 September

This 1-day course presents topics at an intermediate level, with opportunities for deeper exploration through participant questions. At the end of the course, attendees will learn best practices as well as an overview of new technologies applicable to well abandonment, and strategies for planning an abandonment program.

Well Abandonment and Integrity Overview
17 September
John Slofstra and Peter Wallis
Calgary, AB, Canada

Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at contedcanada@spe.org.

