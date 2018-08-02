Manitok Energy Inc. Receivership Sale

Manitok Receivership Sale

Alvarez & Marsal Canada Inc. (“A&M”), in its capacity as Court appointed Receiver and Manager of Manitok Energy Inc. and Raimount Energy Corp. (collectively “Manitok”), will be launching a broadly marketed sales process for the assets of Manitok and has retained Peters & Co. Limited (“Peters & Co.”) as its exclusive marketing agent to assist in this process.

The information memorandum and confidentiality agreement will be launching shortly. Data room access will be made available to parties that execute the confidentiality agreement.

Timing for transaction proposals will be communicated at a later date. Any asset sale will be completed on an “as is, where is” basis and subject to approval of the Court.

Peters & Co. invites parties interested in acquiring the assets of Manitok to contact any of the Peters & Co. team listed below:

Scott A. Johnston, Principal, A&D at 403-261-2264, sjohnston@petersco.com

Franklin P. Eldridge, Vice President, A&D at 403-261-2287, feldridge@petersco.com

Michael G. Greene, Vice President, Geology at 403-261-2256, mgreene@petersco.com

Benjamin M. Gazdic, Vice President, Corporate Finance at 403-261-2228, bgazdic@petersco.com