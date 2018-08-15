Register Now For SPE Training Course On Evaluating Tight Oil And Gas Reservoirs 17 – 21 September
This 5-day course provides an extensive introduction into the exploration, appraisal, and development of tight oil and gas reservoirs. It identifies the data that need to be collected, how to analyze and interpret them, and how to integrate and apply this knowledge to the decision-making process. Participants will develop a broad understanding of the practices and pitfalls in assessing these reservoirs, and will reinforce this by analyzing case study posters as teams.
Evaluating Tight Oil and Gas Reservoirs
17-21 September
Creties Jenkins
Calgary, AB, Canada
Register online or contact the SPE Canada office at contedcanada@spe.org.
For a complete list of SPE training courses, go to www.spe.org/training/courses.
- Categories:
- Courses and Conferences