TransGas Limited Non-Binding Open Season For Receipt And/Or Delivery Service In North West Saskatchewan Commences July 27, 2018

TransGas Limited (TransGas) hereby announces a Non-Binding Open Season for Receipt and/or Delivery Service in North West Saskatchewan. This Non-Binding Open Season commences on July 27, 2018 and will close at 17:00 CST on August 20, 2018.

The Non-Binding Open Season Packages are available on the TransGas website, www.transgas.com located under “News at TransGas”, and explains the following:

Terms governing this service offering,

Background on why the Non-Binding Open Season is required and what the information will be utilized for,

Map depicting the main area of focus located in the North West of Saskatchewan,

Expression of Interest form and instructions on how and where to submit information

Following the close of this Non-Binding Open Season, TransGas will assess the information and determine whether to issue a Binding Open Season or Customer specific Offer of Service.

If you have any questions, please contact a TransGas Key Account Manager, Wendy Uytterhagen at (306) 777-9687, or Alyssa Stoeck (306) 777-9501.