TransGas Limited Non-Binding Open Season For Receipt And/Or Delivery Service In North West Saskatchewan Commences July 27, 2018
TransGas Limited (TransGas) hereby announces a Non-Binding Open Season for Receipt and/or Delivery Service in North West Saskatchewan. This Non-Binding Open Season commences on July 27, 2018 and will close at 17:00 CST on August 20, 2018.
The Non-Binding Open Season Packages are available on the TransGas website, www.transgas.com located under “News at TransGas”, and explains the following:
- Terms governing this service offering,
- Background on why the Non-Binding Open Season is required and what the information will be utilized for,
- Map depicting the main area of focus located in the North West of Saskatchewan,
- Expression of Interest form and instructions on how and where to submit information
Following the close of this Non-Binding Open Season, TransGas will assess the information and determine whether to issue a Binding Open Season or Customer specific Offer of Service.
If you have any questions, please contact a TransGas Key Account Manager, Wendy Uytterhagen at (306) 777-9687, or Alyssa Stoeck (306) 777-9501.
- Categories:
- Products and Services