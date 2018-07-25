CEO Of AltaGas Resigns

AltaGas Ltd. says that David Harris has resigned from his position as president and CEO and as a member of the board of directors, effective immediately.

The company said the board and Harris have mutually agreed to his resignation due to a complaint under review by the board. The complaint is not related to AltaGas’ strategy, operations or financial reporting, it said.

David Cornhill, founder and chairman of AltaGas, and Phillip Knoll, an experienced industry veteran and board member, will act as interim co-CEOs until a replacement is found. A search committee of the board of directors has been formed, and the search is currently underway.

Cornhill’s mandate as interim co-CEO is the continued implementation of AltaGas’ strategy; overseeing the asset disposition process — whose objectives remain unchanged; as well as providing leadership to the executive committee on all corporate functions including the integration of WGL. He will continue to serve as chair of the board during this time.

Cornhill founded AltaGas in 1994 and served as CEO until April 2016.

“AltaGas has always stayed true to its core values and they are at the heart of everything we do,” Cornhill said in a news release. “I want to thank David Harris for the progress and results AltaGas has achieved under his leadership. However, in order for AltaGas to remain focused on its business priorities, the board and David Harris have agreed that his resignation is the appropriate course of action for the company.”

“Our priorities remain unchanged, and our business is on track,” Cornhill added. “I am confident that the structure of co-CEOs we have put in place is the right one, and that Phillip and I have the requisite skill set to lead AltaGas until a replacement is found.”

Knoll will be responsible for overseeing and leading all operational aspects of the company, continuing to advance AltaGas’ capital projects, including the Ridley Island Propane Export Terminal, Central Penn and Mountain Valley Pipelines, as well as environment, health, safety, security & sustainability. As interim CEO, he will be stepping off the audit committee temporarily but will rejoin it when the permanent chief executive is appointed.

Knoll has 35 years of varied experience in the energy sector, primarily related to energy infrastructure companies — including deep midstream, pipeline and utility experience. He has also been a director of Heritage Gas (an AltaGas company) since 2003.

“My tenure at AltaGas has been a privilege — whether it was driving key projects to completion like the Northwest B.C. hydroelectric facilities, or leading AltaGas as CEO for the last two years during a time of transformational change,” said Harris. “AltaGas has exceptional assets, and is poised to become a leader in the new energy economy.

“With the closing of the acquisition of WGL, the RIPET project in its final stages of development, and the $6 billion in growth opportunities over the next few years, AltaGas’ future is bright,” he said. “I leave AltaGas feeling proud of the team’s accomplishments, and I look forward to seeing their continued success.”

Harris, previously the president and chief operating officer of AltaGas, assumed the role of president and chief executive officer effective April 16, 2016.