PrairieSky Royalty’s Lethbridge Block: Mississippian Light Oil Opportunities Available For Leasing

PrairieSky Royalty has approximately 40 Townships of land prospective for light oil and gas over the Lethbridge Block in Southern Alberta. Significant contiguous land positions are available over a largely underexplored oil fairway. Prospective formations include the Livingstone, Banff, and Bakken Siltstones. Extensive 2-D and 3-D Seismic coverage is also available over PrairieSky lands. Interested parties can find more details at https://www.prairiesky.com/PrairieSky-Prospects.

For additional information please contact Justin Rockafellow, Area Land Negotiator at (587) 293-4065.