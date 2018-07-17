Petro Management Summer Training Courses By Saad Ibrahim, P. Eng.

Production Forecasting Tools (2 days) August 1-2, 2018

Production forecast and reserves determination tools are thoroughly discussed including; DCA, PTA, and RTA. Further, a unique empirical tool for waterflood projects is also illustrated.

Getting started with the Unconventional (1 day) August 13, 2018

Learn how the integration of the various techniques such as; engineering, petrophysical, geological, and geo-mechanical properties is utilized to determine the commerciality of the Unconventional. Further, how the technology of Multi-stage Fracing of Horizontal Wells (MFHW’s) is used to optimize performance and enhance the economics of the Unconventional.

Review of Well Injection Tests (1 day) – August 15, 2018

This course covers the numerous applications of injection tests to optimize water disposal/injection applications and also how to improve the frac treatment design. Various well injection tests will be discussed including DFIT, injectivity fall-off, step rate, Hall Plot, and chemical tracer tests.

