Kaybob Energy Corp. Property Divestiture

Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Kaybob Energy Corp. (“KEC” or the “Company”) with the sale of its oil and natural gas royalty interests located in southern Alberta.

The Properties consist primarily of royalty interests on long-life, low-decline oil and natural gas production in the Armada, Bantry, Eyremore, Little Bow and Majorville areas of Alberta, including the Tilley Milk River Gas Unit and the Alderson Upper Mannville “D” Unit.



Royalty income net to the Company from the Properties has averaged approximately $16,900/month, or $203,000 on an annualized basis.



Production net to KEC from the Properties has averaged approximately six barrels of oil and natural gas liquids and 135 Mcf/d of natural gas (29 boe/d).

