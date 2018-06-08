Maintaining brand awareness during times of industry volatility is critical to sustain and grow market share. Big players and little guys alike need to strategically invest to differentiate their brands. Our advice to all: Tell your story. Be fully transparent — it’s valuable and expected in today’s market.

Shareholders and customers are changing the degree to which companies are demonstrating “transparency” in their day-to-day activities by asking important questions of executives. Questions such as: Why should I work with your company? What are the risks in partnering? What social licence do you have to operate in my community? What does your company stand for in areas like ethics, diversity, community, or health and safety?

The rise of technology and social media in Canada's oil and gas industry has created immediate access to information — and a desire for more. Companies are being urged to take the lead.

“Through an expansive network of touch points, technology creates a tangible business opportunity to be transparent, ultimately to generate relationships, solidify your brand, and increase market share,” said Bill Whitelaw, CEO of JWN Energy and publisher of the Daily Oil Bulletin. “At its core, the business value of transparency is credibility. By not using transparency and technology in tandem, you’re missing out on a genuine business opportunity and your brand will struggle.”

