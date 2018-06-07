Divestco would like to announce that Ray Lipkewich passed away on Sunday, May 27. Ray was an instrumental part of our Processing Team for over 27 years (Geo-X and Divestco). He retired from his role as Supervisor of Processing in 2015. He made a remarkable contribution and touched the lives of our colleagues in immeasurable ways.



Funeral Service will be held at Altadore Baptist Church, 4304 – 16th Street, SW on Saturday, June 9, at 12:30 pm. Please click here for Ray’s obituary and a guest book.

Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends.