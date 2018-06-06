FTI Consulting — Court Appointed Receiver

Clayton Construction Co. Ltd.

Located in Lloydminster, AB

The Receiver is looking for Auction Proposals and other parties interested in purchasing the assets of the Company.

Equipment Available Includes:

Backhoes



Bull Dozers



Scrapers



Excavators



Farm Tractors



Service Vehicles



Semi-trailer truck



Low-bed trailers



Miscellaneous Accessories for the above machinery



For additional details, a full listing of available equipment and to further discuss this opportunity contact:

Rob Kleebaum

Senior Consultant

403-454-6035

Robert.Kleebaum@fticonsulting.com