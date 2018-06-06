Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
Excavating And Road Construction Machinery — Request For Auction Proposals
FTI Consulting — Court Appointed Receiver
Clayton Construction Co. Ltd.
Located in Lloydminster, AB
The Receiver is looking for Auction Proposals and other parties interested in purchasing the assets of the Company.
Equipment Available Includes:
- Backhoes
- Bull Dozers
- Scrapers
- Excavators
- Farm Tractors
- Service Vehicles
- Semi-trailer truck
- Low-bed trailers
- Miscellaneous Accessories for the above machinery
For additional details, a full listing of available equipment and to further discuss this opportunity contact:
Rob Kleebaum
Senior Consultant
403-454-6035
Robert.Kleebaum@fticonsulting.com