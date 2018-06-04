Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
Seminar: Game Changers In The Electricity Industry
Global Lawyers of Canada is excited to present the seminar: Game Changers in the Electriciy Industry, which takes a critical look at electrical technology, recent law developments in the electricity market in Alberta, and potential opportunities within the industry.
Date and Time:
Tue, 5 June 2018
5:15 PM – 7:45 pm MDT
Location:
Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
855 2nd Street S.W.
Suite 3500, Bankers Hall East Tower
Calgary, AB
Our Speakers:
- Racim Gribaa, President at Global LNG Consulting Inc.,
- Fatima Shariff, Legal Counsel at Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO)
- Bemal Mehta, Senior Vice President, Energy Intelligence at JWN Energy
Attendance for this event is limited, please RSVP through Eventbrite