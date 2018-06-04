Geoscience BC is seeking a professional geoscientist with oil & gas experience, geothermal knowledge, and a strong background in hydrogeology and project management to join the staff team and fill the new full time career position of Manager, Energy & Water.

ABOUT GEOSCIENCE BC

Based in Vancouver, Geoscience BC is an independent, not for profit organization that generates earth science information in collaboration with First Nations, local communities, governments, academia and the resource sector. Geoscience BC’s vision is to be a leading partner and provider of credible and relevant earth science research and data in British Columbia.

ABOUT THE POSITION

The Manager, Energy & Water will play a key role in achieving Geoscience BC’s strategic objectives as set out in our 5-year Strategic Plan, including implementing the Scientific Project Plan. Geoscience BC’s Strategic Plan is available for download here: http://cdn.geosciencebc.com/pdf/Geocience-BC-Strategic-Plan-2018-2022.pdf

The Manager, Energy & Water will:

report directly to the President & CEO, but will be expected to work closely with the Executive Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer;



be responsible for the development, implementation, and technical management of Geoscience BC’s energy and water-related projects and initiatives; and



act as the lead staff facilitator of the volunteer-based Oil & Gas and Geothermal Technical Advisory Committees.



EXPECTED QUALIFICATIONS

The Manager, Energy & Water should:

have a graduate degree in an earth science with a minimum of ten years of wide-ranging oil & gas experience, a strong background in hydrogeology including technical/scientific advisory roles in organizations;



be a professional geoscientist registered with Engineers and Geoscientist British Columbia or the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta;



be technically conversant in all aspects of energy resource development, including geothermal, and water-related issues associated with resource extraction;



have project management experience and a demonstrated ability to complete technical projects efficiently, effectively and on-budget;



have excellent communication and presentation skills with the ability to convey complex technical and scientific concepts in simple language; and



have an ability to work collaboratively with volunteers and colleagues, facilitate large group meetings and engage with industry, communities and governments.



HOW TO APPLY

Geoscience BC is offering a competitive salary and benefits package for this exciting career opportunity. Qualified candidates should email their cover letter and resume to careers@geosciencebc.com by 12:00 pm (Pacific Time Zone) on Monday June 11, 2018.

Thank you to everyone who applies. We will review applications as they are received and will only contact those selected for interviews. Geoscience BC does not accept unsolicited resumes from search firms or employment agencies.