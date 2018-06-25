Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
InPlay Oil Corp. Duvernay Rights Divestiture
Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist InPlay Oil Corp. (“InPlay” or the “Company”) with the sale of its prospective Duvernay oil rights located in the Sylvan Lake and Pembina areas of Alberta (the “Properties”).
- In the Sylvan Lake area, InPlay holds an average 50% working interest in 22.25 sections of land which are prospective for oil and natural gas production from the Duvernay Formation.
- In the Pembina area, InPlay holds an average 61% working interest in 8.75 sections of land which are prospective for oil and natural gas production from the Duvernay Formation.
- InPlay’s lands in the Sylvan Lake area are situated within the oil and condensate window of the East Shale Basin. The Company’s lands in the Pembina area are situated in the condensate and oil window of the West Shale Basin.
To book an appointment to visit the
Data Room or for more information
please contact:
Tom Pavic, Ryan Ferguson Young, Ben Rye,
Mark Zalucky, Grazina Palmer
or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.