It is with sadness that the family and co-workers of Doug Fox (Canadian Drilling Sales Manager of Precision Drilling) announce his passing on Friday, June 15 2018 at the Foothills Country Hospice after a lengthy battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Doug’s Life will be held at the First Alliance Church (12345-40th Street SE, Calgary, AB) on Friday, June 22, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. with Reception to follow at church. Condolences may be forwarded through www.mcinnisandholloway.com