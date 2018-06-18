Operational issues during well stimulation can quickly turn a profitable field development into a money pit. It’s with this in mind that the engineering team of Packers Plus Energy Services Inc. developed their latest completion technology — the Quadrant™ System.

This completion technology brings simplicity and reliability to operators running coiled tubing activated completion systems. The Quadrant shifting tool is specially engineered to activate the Quadrant sliding sleeves without a packer element. This unique design reduces wellbore drag and reduces operational risk.

By combining the simplified shifting tool with closeable sliding sleeves, the Quadrant system enables operators to deliver high-rate stimulation treatments with precise placement to maximize reservoir contact and improve stimulation, especially in extended reach laterals.

Quadrant was first run by an operator in Western Canada. The horizontal well had a measured depth of more than 2,750 m (9,000 ft) and every sliding sleeve in the system was successfully shifted for production testing.

“Quadrant is a step-change in coiled tubing completions,” said Packers Plus President and CEO Ian Bryant. “The unique design developed by our engineering team provides oil and gas operators with a more efficient method for stimulation that should ultimately lead to increased production.”

The Quadrant system is part of the Packers Plus TREX™ Cemented Product Line, a suite of high-quality technologies designed to increase the efficiency and reduce the operational risk in cemented completions for operators worldwide.

For more information on Quadrant or the rest of the company’s innovative completion solutions, visit packersplus.com/systems-solutions.