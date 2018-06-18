Project description: To design and execute abandonment of an existing sour natural gas well in Liard Basin, Yukon. Abandonment program will require plugging of the gas well in accordance with Yukon requirements and clean-up of the wellsite.

Submissions must be clearly marked with the above project title. The closing date for submissions is June 28, 2018. Please refer to the procurement documents for the closing time and location.

Documents may be obtained from the Procurement Support Centre, Department of Highways and Public Works, Suite 101 - 104 Elliott Street, Whitehorse, Yukon (867) 667-5385. Technical questions may be directed to Chioma Izugbokwe at chioma.izugbokwe@gov.yk.ca.

All tenders and proposals are subject to a Compliance Review performed by the Procurement Support Centre.

The highest ranked or lowest priced submission may not necessarily be accepted.

View or download documents at: www.hpw.gov.yk.ca/tenders/