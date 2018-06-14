Fee Simple Title Acquisition Opportunity – SASK.

Twp. 10 Rge 31 W1M: N & SW section 1, N/2 section 5, NW/4 section 21,W/23 section 23

All Mines & Minerals

The property being made available consists of 1,280 net acres of fee-title minerals. The disposition of these assets are being made available as a package (not on an individual parcel basis). Parties interested in submitting an Offer to Purchase are requested to submit their offer to the attention of Dean Gould: spectrumland@shaw.ca or spectrumlandservices@gmail.com

SPECTRUM LAND SERVICES LTD.

http://www.spectrumlandservices.com/

PH: 403-370-6574

***

The Canal at Delacour Golf Club - Company Tournaments Starting @ $93.00



We specialize in midsize events of 40 to 80 participants. Weekday rates begin at $93.00 and weekend rates for as low as $99.00. Includes green fee, power cart, prizes and meal. Call Paul Hemstreet at 403-590-4515 for details or email at paul@thecanalatdelacour.com.

DOB Classifieds

If you have property to sell, need office space, require staff or want to let operators know about a new service, use the DOB classifieds to get your message quickly to oil and gas companies in Canada. Classifieds cost $75 + GST. Email ads to editor@dailyoilbulletin.com.