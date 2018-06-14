Landsolutions GP Inc. has picked up a 1,847-hectare drilling licence in B.C.’s June land sale for $42.05 million.

The parcel, at 87-24W6M, produced a per-hectare price of $22,767.84.

The drilling licence included two tracts: Tract 1: sections 11 and N12 for petroleum and natural gas (P&NG) rights below the base of the Charlie Lake; and Tract 2: sections 2, S12, 14, 15, 22 and 23 for all P&NG rights.

Overall, the June sale brought in $42.08 million on the sale of 2,375 hectares ($17,715.85/ha). Click here for the results.

For the year-to-date, B.C. sales are now at $59.44 million on the sale of 54,238 hectares at an average price of $1,095.99/ha. For the same stretch in 2017, industry had paid $70.28 million for 35,191 hectares at an average price of $1,997.20.