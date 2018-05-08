On May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 350+ Senior Energy Executives. As part of the new “Women’s Energy Council” initiative within the Canadian platform of Oil & Gas Council, there will be a panel discussion during the conference for “Women in Canadian Energy”, in which Sue Riddell Rose - President & CEO of Perpetual Energy, Geeta Sankappanavar - Co-Founder & President of Grafton Asset Management, Heather Christie-Burns - President & CEO of High Ground Energy, and Jill Angevine, Independent Director of Tourmaline Oil Corp, Advantage Oil & Gas, and Chinook Energy will be speaking. The Women’s Energy Council is being sponsored by JP Morgan, Jupiter Resources, Clearstream Energy Services, and BMO. If you are interested in getting registered for the Canada Assembly or becoming a “Women’s Energy Council” sponsor, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.

