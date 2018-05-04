This one-day course can be considered a crash course for individuals who have just started work in SAGD industries, as well as being a course for individuals who have been working in SAGD for many years but have never had the chance to grasp a “high level picture” of SAGD plantspresented in plain language, three main segments of SAGD plants/projects will be covered: CPF (Central Processing Facility), pipelines and well pads.

A general SAGD plant will be examined through a panel-type exhaustive evaluation of the product from various aspects, including temperature and pressure profiles, chemical injection points, air emission points, disposal, recycle and rule of thumb for cost of the plant.

