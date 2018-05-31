



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist 1280417 Alberta Ltd. (“1280417”) with a corporate sales process. 1280417 is the sole shareholder of Primrose Drilling Ventures Ltd. (“Primrose” or the “Company”), which is a private oil and natural gas company. 1280417’s sole asset is its ownership of Primrose.

The Company’s net operating income has recently averaged approximately $330,000 per month ($270,000 from working interests, $60,000 per month from royalty interests).

The majority of the Company’s production, upside and value is in the Workman area of southeastern Saskatchewan. Recent production net to Primrose from its working interest wells at Workman has averaged approximately 239 barrels of oil equivalent per day (235 barrels of oil per day, 21 Mcf/d of natural gas). The Company’s recent revenue from 17 barrels of oil equivalent per day of royalty production in the Workman area has averaged approximately $31,000 per month.

Primrose has additional working interest and royalty interest properties located in southeastern Saskatchewan and in Alberta.

Primrose is a private corporation with one shareholder. It has income tax pools totaling approximately $5.8 million; it will have no working capital deficiency or surplus at closing.



