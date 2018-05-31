DOB Classifieds

The Canal at Delacour Golf Club - Company Tournaments Starting @ $93.00



We specialize in midsize events of 40 to 80 participants. Weekday rates begin at $93.00 and weekend rates for as low as $99.00. Includes green fee, power cart, prizes and meal. Call Paul Hemstreet at 403-590-4515 for details or email at paul@thecanalatdelacour.com.

Mineral rights for sale in Manitoba

Land location: N/2-23-3-25 WPM

For more information, contact Ena Dunn at enadunn708@gmail.com or 403-742-2851.

