The federal government has agreed to purchase the Trans Mountain Pipeline system and the expansion project (TMEP) for $4.5 billion, Kinder Morgan, Inc. said this morning.

Kinder has agreed to work with the federal government to seek a third party buyer for the Trans Mountain Pipeline system and TMEP through July 22, 2018.

As part of the agreement, the federal government has agreed to fund the resumption of TMEP planning and construction work by guaranteeing TMEP’s advances under a separate federal government recourse credit facility until the transaction closes.

The parties expect to close the transaction late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2018, subject to KML shareholder and applicable regulatory approvals.

“We are pleased that KML and the government were able to reach agreement on a transaction that benefits the people of Canada, TMEP shippers and both KMI and KML shareholders,” said Steve Kean, KMI chief executive officer and KML chairman and CEO. “The outcome reached represents the best opportunity to complete TMEP and thereby realize the great economic benefits promised by that project.

“For KMI, despite losing the EBITDA associated with the Trans Mountain system, we still expect to meet or exceed our 2018 distributable cash flow (DCF) per share target. The transaction will also have a positive impact on our consolidated balance sheet, as we expect KMI’s approximately 70 per cent share of after tax proceeds to be approximately US$2.0 billion. Additionally, we continue to expect a 2018 annualized dividend of $0.80 per share, followed by $1.00 per share in 2019 and $1.25 per share in 2020, a growth rate of 25 percent annually,” said Kean. “We will provide additional financial guidance after the transaction closes.”

More updates to come during the morning.