O&G Council Canada Assembly (May 30th) — Last Chance To Register!
Tomorrow, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 450+ Senior Energy Executives (225+ different companies) featuring a full day of panel discussions and networking. On the evening of event, John Dielwart will be presented with the 2018 Canadian Lifetime Achievement Award in front of a sold-out crowd of 340 Executives. If you are interested getting registered for the conference or being added to the waitlist for the dinner, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.