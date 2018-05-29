Tomorrow, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 450+ Senior Energy Executives (225+ different companies) featuring a full day of panel discussions and networking. On the evening of event, John Dielwart will be presented with the 2018 Canadian Lifetime Achievement Award in front of a sold-out crowd of 340 Executives. If you are interested getting registered for the conference or being added to the waitlist for the dinner, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com .

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Reuters Limited. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means is expressly prohibited without the prior consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. Reuters, the Reuters Logo, and the Sphere Logo are registered trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world. For additional information on other Reuters Services please visit the Reuters public web site - http://www.reuters.com .