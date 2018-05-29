Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
CSUR Environmental Focus For Unconventional Oil & Gas - WATER — Series #1
June 1, 2018, from 0730 to 12:00
Registration Link: Environment Focus for UCOG – WATER
Speakers:
- Karolina Downes, Water Management Coordinator, Progress Energy "A Producer's View: Progress Energy's Water Management Strategy"
- Lucien Lyness, Technical Director Groundwater, Advisian (WorleyParsons Group) "Using Geologic Storage to Harness Annual Cycles in Excess-Water Availability"
- Carlos Salas, Vice President, Energy, Geoscience BC "Foundational Geoscience BC groundwater research in the Peace Region."
- Jamie Wills, President & Principal Hydrogeologist, Waterline Resources Inc.
- Sean Curry: BC OGC
- Yves Matson, Director of Strategic Dev. for Cdn. Unconventional Shale Sector, Integrated Sustainability "Transitioning Water from a Cost Center to a Commodity"