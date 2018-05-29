June 1, 2018, from 0730 to 12:00

Registration Link: Environment Focus for UCOG – WATER

Speakers:

  • Karolina Downes, Water Management Coordinator, Progress Energy "A Producer's View: Progress Energy's Water Management Strategy"
  • Lucien Lyness, Technical Director Groundwater, Advisian (WorleyParsons Group) "Using Geologic Storage to Harness Annual Cycles in Excess-Water Availability"
  • Carlos Salas, Vice President, Energy, Geoscience BC  "Foundational Geoscience BC groundwater research in the Peace Region."
  • Jamie Wills, President & Principal Hydrogeologist, Waterline Resources Inc.
  • Sean Curry: BC OGC
  • Yves Matson, Director of Strategic Dev. for Cdn. Unconventional  Shale Sector, Integrated Sustainability "Transitioning Water from a Cost Center to a Commodity"