



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Gear Energy Ltd. (“Gear” or the “Company”) with the sale of its prospective Duvernay oil rights located in the Chigwell area of Alberta (the “Property”).

The Property consists of Gear’s 100% working interest in 10.375 continguous sections of Duvernay rights only.

The Property is situated within the oil window of the East Shale Basin.

Gear’s lands in the Chigwell area are offset by recent Duvernay drilling activity by Vesta Energy Ltd. in the Joffre Duvernay Shale oil play just to the southwest and Raging River Exploration Inc. in the Ferrybank area to the north.



