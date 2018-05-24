Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
400+ Senior Executives To Attend May 30th Oil & Gas Council Canada Assembly
On May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 400+ Senior Energy Executives (200+ different companies) for a full day of panel discussions and networking. Topics covered will include M&A, Renewables, Financing, Private Equity, Government/Policy, Market Access, and Women in Energy. If you are interested in getting registered to attend, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.