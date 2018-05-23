Evaluate Energy, the global energy data arm of JWN Energy Group, has released its North American Hedging module to add to its already extensive coverage of US and Canadian oil and gas markets.

The module contains data on every hedging contract held by U.S. and Canadian producers, and allows you to benchmark across the entire North American upstream sector.

Click here for a full summary of data available and key benefits.

Along with Evaluate’s U.S. Financings product, this is Evaluate's second new product release in the past seven days. Both significantly boost its coverage of the North American financial and operating data.