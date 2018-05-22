The University of Oklahoma Alumni Association of Canada is hosting their annual Stampede BBQ on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at the Railway Cafe at Heritage Park. Cocktails are at 6:30 p.m., Dinner at 7:30 p.m. and the Auction at 9:00 p.m. Proceeds from the Auction will be used to support OU Scholarships. Please contact Shawn McReavey (403) 298-6901 or Shona Gillis (403) 920-8201 should you require further details.

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Reuters Limited. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means is expressly prohibited without the prior consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. Reuters, the Reuters Logo, and the Sphere Logo are registered trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world. For additional information on other Reuters Services please visit the Reuters public web site - http://www.reuters.com .