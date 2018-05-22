On the evening of May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be gathering 320 Senior Energy Executives at its annual Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner to celebrate the career of John Dielwart - Vice Chairman of ARC Financial and Founder of ARC Resources. This dinner is now officially SOLD-OUT and will be packed with the “Who’s Who” of the Canadian Oil Patch. The dinner table sponsors include: TransAlta Corporation, Waterous Energy Fund, Osler, Grafton Asset Management, MNP, McDaniel & Associates, SNC Lavalin, Stikeman Elliott, ARC Financial, ARC Resources, Bennett Jones, McCarthy Tetrault, RBC, Sproule, Prudential Capital, Scotiabank, BDO, Cassels Brock, BD&P, BMO, Aspenleaf Energy, Modern Resources, GMP FirstEnergy, ATB Financial, Torys LLP, Merrill Corporation, Progress Energy, and CanOils. If you are interested getting on the waiting list for this dinner, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.