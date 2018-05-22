Copyright of the Daily Oil Bulletin 2018
B.C. Files Constitutional Challenge Of Alberta Legislation
The Government of British Columbia has filed a statement of claim in Alberta's Court of Queen’s Bench.
The Attorney General of B.C. is bringing this action, “based on public interest standing on behalf of British Columbians, challenging the constitutionality of Alberta’s Preserving Canada’s Economic Prosperity Act.”
Premier Rachel Notley is hosting a conference call this afternoon with media.