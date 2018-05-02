Heritage Resource Limited Partnership (“Heritage”) is marketing fee simple mineral rights for lease on the Palliser Block in SE Alberta. The prospect areas identify horizontal development opportunities in the Mannville Group, as well as below the base of the Mannville Group by using subsurface analog data.

*Details found at www.heritageroyalty.ca

Process & Timeline

For additional information, including full land availability, technical presentation materials or booking an interactive in-house Show & Tell (first available May 14th), please contact Melanie Lindholm, Area Land Manager at (587) 956-1567.

Preference will be given to bids containing large contiguous parcels. Heritage retains the right to accept or reject any and/or all offers. The deadline for delivery of offers to Heritage is 12:00 PM on JUNE 29, 2018. All offers are subject to Heritage approval.