Ritchie Bros. — a global asset management and multi-channel disposition company — is introducing a new solution to customers: Marketplace-E. Complementing the company’s onsite unreserved auctions and weekly online-only auctions through IronPlanet, Marketplace-E offers sellers of oil & gas equipment and other assets increased control over price, location, and timing of sale.

With the launch of Marketplace-E, Ritchie Bros. can now serve customers as a true one-stop shop, with a complete suite of selling solutions to meet every need. Many customers, for a variety of reasons, need more control over the price and process when selling their assets. With Marketplace-E they get the control they need, plus benefit from Ritchie Bros.’ expansive marketing, industry-leading website and global buyer network.

This flexible, online option gives sellers the choice of selling assets at a fixed price, negotiating offers, or setting a reserve (minimum) price, as well as the convenience of selling equipment where it sits.

How it works — three selling options:

Make Offer: List equipment online and let potential buyers submit offers, then negotiate with potential buyers to reach an agreement.



Buy Now: List equipment online at a fixed, buy-it-now price; similar to a basic e-commerce transaction. Once the item is purchased, the listing is closed.



Reserve Auction: An online listing with set a minimum/reserve price. The item will not sell until the reserve is met. The seller minimum is protected, but the potential highest selling price is not capped.



With the sale and transaction all taking place online, this solution maximizes convenience for sellers. It’s a service designed to help them control their price needs, and work around their schedule and location, while still reaching the largest possible buying audience. Sellers also benefit from added buyer confidence from IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification.

For more details, visit: IronPlanet.com/Marketplace-E

About Ritchie Bros.

Established in 1958, Ritchie Bros. (NYSE and TSX: RBA) is a global asset management and disposition company, offering customers end-to-end solutions for buying and selling used heavy equipment, trucks and other assets. Operating in a multitude of sectors, including construction, transportation, agriculture, energy, oil and gas, mining, and forestry, the company’s selling channels include: Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, the world’s largest industrial auctioneer offers live auction events with online bidding; IronPlanet, an online marketplace with featured weekly auctions and providing its exclusive IronClad Assurance® equipment condition certification; Marketplacee, an online marketplace offering multiple price and timing options; Mascus, a leading European online equipment listing service; and Ritchie Bros. Private Treaty, offering privately negotiated sales. The company also offers sector-specific solutions including GovPlanet, TruckPlanet, Kruse Energy Auctioneers, and Cat® auctions, plus equipment financing and leasing through Ritchie Bros. Financial Services. For more information about the unprecedented choice provided by Ritchie Bros., visit RitchieBros.com.