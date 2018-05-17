On May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be returning to Hotel Arts to host its annual Canada Assembly for 350+ Senior Energy Executives. In the afternoon of this event, George Sierant – Counsel of Intl Capital Markets from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will be speaking on the “Financing Strategies Panel” to share NYSE’s perspective on the U.S. capital markets and the options that Canadian companies have to dual-list and access additional capital. If you are interested in listening to George’s discussion and want to get registered to attend, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com.