



Sayer Energy Advisors has been engaged to assist Keyera Partnership (“Keyera” or the “Company”) with the sale of its natural gas processing plant and associated infrastructure interests in the Nevis area of Alberta (the “Complex”). The Company is selling the Complex in order to focus its activities on its core business.

The Keyera Nevis Complex located at 16-33-038-22W4 was initially constructed in 1956 and a facility expansion was done in 1972. In 1985, a sulphur unit expansion and upgrade was completed. Distributed control system upgrades and new inlet compression and pipeline expansion took place in 1993. Keyera became the operator of the Complex in 2008.

The Nevis gas plant processes inlet sour gas and natural gas liquids into sweet sales gas, propane, butane, condensate and sulphur. The raw inlet gas and natural gas liquids are transported to the plant through an intricate pipeline gathering system comprised of five discrete gas gathering systems.

The Complex consists of Keyera’s working interests in the Nevis gas plant and associated infrastructure. The associated infrastructure and plant processes include a natural gas liquids fractionator, including a lean oil system for enhanced liquid recovery, the Nevis gathering system (pipelines, compressors, inlet separators), natural gas dehydration, natural gas sweetening, storage for NGL mix, butane, propane, condensate and sulphur, rail loading for butane and propane, and truck loading/offloading facilities for natural gas liquids and spec products.

There is also access to fresh water by means of a pipeline to a nearby river and a Class 1B disposal well at the Complex. The surrounding quarter sections of land are also included.



To book an appointment to visit the

Data Room or for more information

please contact:

Tom Pavic, Ben Rye, Mark Zalucky,

Grazina Palmer, Ryan Ferguson Young

or Alan Tambosso at 403.266.6133.