Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau says the federal government will indemnify Kinder Morgan Canada Limited on losses stemming from delays on the Trans Mountain expansion project.

The finance minister laid blame at the feet of B.C. Premier John Horgan for obstructing the project at a press conference this morning.

“The rule of law provides certainty for investors, it’s one of the reasons why Canada is such a good place to invest and to do business — if we give that up, we give up some of the advantage that we need in a competitive world,” he said. “Kinder Morgan has expressed reservations about its ability to proceed with the project unless the uncertainty caused by Premier Horgan’s deliberate attempts to frustrate the project are resolved by the end of this month.

“It’s clear that we [the federal government] have the jurisdictional authority to ensure that it’s completed — that’s why we’re working diligently to remove the investment risks, the politically motivated investment risks so that this project can go ahead as planned.”

Morneau added: “We’re prepared, for example, to indemnify the project against any financial loss that derives from Premier Horgan’s attempts to delay or obstruct the project.”

