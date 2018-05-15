PrairieSky Royalty has over 200 sections of land prospective for multizone Heavy Oil in the Kindersley Block of West Central Saskatchewan.

Technical mapping has identified bypassed pay in stacked Mannville sands over the area, including lands on trend with recent drilling activity.

Additional zones of interest include the Bakken and Viking formations. 2-D Seismic coverage is also available over PrairieSky lands.

Interested parties can find more details at https://www.prairiesky.com/PrairieSky-Prospects.

For additional information please contact Shawn Campbell, Area Land Negotiator at (587) 293-4058.