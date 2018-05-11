Pro Geo Consultants/Lab and Analytics is pleased to announce the answers to and winner of the Notorious Rock Quiz at the 2018 GeoConvention. The Slab Sample: A) The circular structures were Bergavena, anemone resting traces, B) Up direction was Y or the bottom was the X surface and the predominant evidence were the imbricated rip up clasts, C) They are preserved as casts made from mud and sand, D) They have different sizes because they are different ages/maturity, E) They are important because they are the oldest evidence for Cnidaria, Anthozoa, F) The Slab is from the Lower Cambrian Gog Group. Bonus Question: They album was recorded in 1987.

Congratulations to Nash Hayward who answered 6.5 out of 8 correctly and won the Flames tickets. Honourable mentions to Joseph Temones and David Johnston, who got 6 and 5 out of 8, respectively.

The winner of our Card Draw was Ryan Baker.