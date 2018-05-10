Sproule presents a new two-day workshop on the fundamentals of SPE-PRMS for technical professionals. Refresh your knowledge or gain new concepts on the components of the Petroleum Resources Management System (PRMS) of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) to classify recoverable volumes of oil and gas in prospective resources, contingent resources, and finally, reserves as the prospects advance toward maturity.

This workshop is designed for anyone who wants to understand the concepts applicable to PRMS, such as, engineers, geoscientists, land negotiators, accountants, financial investment professionals, and technologists.

Workshops are running

May 23 – 24 | Calgary | Register

Oct 10 – 11 | Calgary | Register

Don’t miss out registering for our other spring session courses:

Reserves-Based Economic/Financial Modelling & Financing

This two-day course offered in partnership with DC Corp teaches participants how to build comprehensive, strategic, reserves-based economic and financial models to support oil and gas project investment decisions.

May 17 – 18 | Calgary | Register

Counterparty Risk Assessment

This 1-day course offered in partnership with DC Corp provides in-depth, hands-on analysis of various entities’ financial statements and other important components when choosing partners and suppliers in the oil and gas sector.

June 22 | Calgary | Register

Participants of Sproule courses are presented with a certificate upon completion that can put towards professional development credits for 2018.

Evaluation of Oil & Gas Properties for Financial Professionals

This comprehensive 5-day course focuses on understanding the financial components and techniques related to evaluating global oil and gas properties.

June 11 – 15 | Calgary | Register

SPE - Evaluation of Canadian Oil & Gas Properties for Technical Professionals

In partnership with the SPE, this comprehensive 5-day course presents the foundational components and techniques of evaluating global oil and gas properties.

June 18 – 22 | Calgary | Register

Check out the full calendar for all courses offered by Sproule this Spring and Fall.