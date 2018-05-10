On the evening of May 30th, Oil and Gas Council will be gathering 320 Senior Energy Executives at its annual Lifetime Achievement Award Dinner to celebrate the career of John Dielwart - Vice Chairman of ARC Financial and Founder of ARC Resources. This dinner is nearly sold-out so register your dinner table or dinner seat while there is still availability! Current dinner table sponsors include: TransAlta Corporation, Stikeman Elliott, ARC Financial, ARC Resources, Bennett Jones, McCarthy Tetrault, RBC, Sproule, Prudential Capital, Scotiabank, BDO, Cassels Brock, BD&P, BMO, Aspenleaf Energy, Modern Resources, GMP FirstEnergy, ATB Financial, Torys LLP, Merrill Corporation, Progress Energy, and Canoils. If you are interested in sponsoring a dinner table, then please contact Tim Pawul at +1 631-891-8414 or Tim.Pawul@oilcouncil.com

Reuters content is the intellectual property of Reuters Limited. Any copying, republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing or similar means is expressly prohibited without the prior consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon. Reuters, the Reuters Logo, and the Sphere Logo are registered trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world. For additional information on other Reuters Services please visit the Reuters public web site - http://www.reuters.com .